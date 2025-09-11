UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog, rain; mercury to hit 47°C

UAE weather on Friday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Clouds appearing eastward may become convective by afternoon, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

Humidity will increase by night and Saturday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist formation, the country's National Centre of Meteorology said in its bulletin.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.6°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 2:30pm. On Friday, temperatures will range between 27°C and 47°C in internal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust. The wind speed will remain 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.