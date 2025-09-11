  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB clear.png35.1°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog, rain; mercury to hit 47°C

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.6°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 2:30pm

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 7:25 PM

Top Stories

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

UAE condemns Israel PM Netanyahu's 'aggressive' statements regarding Qatar

UAE airfares dip; flights to India and beyond cheaper as offseason begins

UAE airfares dip; flights to India and beyond cheaper as offseason begins

UAE weather on Friday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Clouds appearing eastward may become convective by afternoon, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

Humidity will increase by night and Saturday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist formation, the country's National Centre of Meteorology said in its bulletin.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Baron Development's Gate Royale Residences sets new standard for value in Dubai's Al Furjan

thumb-image

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's first birthday

thumb-image

Dr Asle Toje on the increasing relevance of the Nobel Peace Prize

thumb-image

UAE: Legal action taken after social media account makes unverified health claims

thumb-image

'Nepo kids', flaunting wealth: What led to Nepal's Gen Z protests

 

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday was 45.6°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 2:30pm. On Friday, temperatures will range between 27°C and 47°C in internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust. The wind speed will remain 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.