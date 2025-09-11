  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

UAE weather: Possible rain as temperatures dip to 23ºC

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 7:28 AM

Top Stories

Teaching in Dubai? What you need to qualify under new KHDA rules

Teaching in Dubai? What you need to qualify under new KHDA rules

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

From Dh6,000 to Dh12,000: Some UAE fans ready to pay double for iPhone 17 on Day 1

From Dh6,000 to Dh12,000: Some UAE fans ready to pay double for iPhone 17 on Day 1

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming eastward, which might be associated with rainfall by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day, causing blowing dust.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Are UAE students breathing clean air? Schools face hidden pollution risks

thumb-image

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

thumb-image

UAE offers condolences to Qatar after Israeli strike kills officer

thumb-image

Companies are pouring billions into AI. It has yet to pay off

thumb-image

'Not my signature': Trump again denies he penned Epstein letter

 

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions. 

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.