UAE weather: Possible rain as temperatures dip to 23ºC

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming eastward, which might be associated with rainfall by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.