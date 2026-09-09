UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; mercury to hit 43°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday, September 10, with conditions turning humid overnight and on Friday morning in some coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a chance of mist formation in some coastal areas during the early morning hours. Winds will be light to moderate, initially blowing from the southeast before becoming northwesterly. They are expected to freshen at times, with speeds of 10 to 25km/h and gusts reaching 35km/h.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 46.9°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Region) at 13:15 UAE Local time. On Thursday, the highest temperature in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 43°C, with the lowest being 30°C.

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The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.