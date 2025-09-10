UAE weather: Red alert issued for second day in a row as fog continues

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog in the western parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, September 10.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents to be on the lookout for reduced visibility, especially when driving.

Abu Dhabi Police has lowered speed limits on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road ( AL Thamiriya to Al Ruwais ) and Bo Hasa road ( Habsan to Bo Hasa )

Convective clouds may form as skies remain fair to partly cloudy in the eastern and southern parts of the country. These clouds are generally associated with rainfall.

Yesterday, some parts of the country saw rain and even hail showers, bringing respite from the heat.

It is predicted to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds during the daytime will cause blowing dust.

Conditions at sea are set to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.