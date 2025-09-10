  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB cloudy.png32.1°C

UAE weather: Red alert issued for second day in a row as fog continues

Convective clouds may form over the eastern and southern parts of the country, bringing rainfall

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 7:23 AM

Updated: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 7:31 AM

Top Stories

Qatar residents describe panic after Israel strikes targeting Hamas in Doha

Qatar residents describe panic after Israel strikes targeting Hamas in Doha

AI to make it rain? UAE weather summit explores latest tech

AI to make it rain? UAE weather summit explores latest tech

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog in the western parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, September 10.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents to be on the lookout for reduced visibility, especially when driving.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Australian triple murderer jailed for life over toxic mushroom lunch

thumb-image

Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam amid deep rift with Egypt

thumb-image

India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

thumb-image

Svarn Development announces sellout of Sereno Residences; breaks ground at JVC

thumb-image

UAE: AI will create new opportunities, not replace jobs, says expert

 

Abu Dhabi Police has lowered speed limits on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road ( AL Thamiriya to Al Ruwais ) and Bo Hasa road ( Habsan to Bo Hasa )

Convective clouds may form as skies remain fair to partly cloudy in the eastern and southern parts of the country. These clouds are generally associated with rainfall.

Yesterday, some parts of the country saw rain and even hail showers, bringing respite from the heat.

It is predicted to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds during the daytime will cause blowing dust.

Conditions at sea are set to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.