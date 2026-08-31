UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to dip in some areas

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming northwesterly at times and reaching speeds of 40kmph

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 31 Aug 2026, 5:57 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect some rainfall on Tuesday, September 1, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department noted that the weather on Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form over eastern areas in the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall. Temperatures are expected to dip, particularly in western areas, but it will remain hot overall.

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The mercury could reach 47°C in some parts of the country. Dubai is forecast to see highs of 43°C, while Abu Dhabi could reach 41°C. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming northwesterly at times and reaching speeds of 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, will become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

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