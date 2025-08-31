UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 46ºC in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The weather in the UAE is expected to fair, with the chance of some clouds forming over eastern and southern areas of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), humidity will be high at night and Tuesday morning over coastal areas. Humidity in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to reach 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, some parts of the country received rainfall in the evening as the NCM issued an orange alert, warning the public to be on the lookout for rough weather conditions. Earlier in the day, an alert was issued for low visibility as fog descended upon the country.