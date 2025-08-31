  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB clear.png38°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 46ºC in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Skies may be cloudy at times over eastern and southern areas of the country

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 4:50 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah suicide case: Video shows Indian woman allegedly assaulted by husband

Sharjah suicide case: Video shows Indian woman allegedly assaulted by husband

Voices for Gaza: 6 celebrities who have spoken out against humanitarian crimes

Voices for Gaza: 6 celebrities who have spoken out against humanitarian crimes

Look: Real-life K-drama as freed South Korean hostages arrived in Dubai 18 years ago

Look: Real-life K-drama as freed South Korean hostages arrived in Dubai 18 years ago

The weather in the UAE is expected to fair, with the chance of some clouds forming over eastern and southern areas of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), humidity will be high at night and Tuesday morning over coastal areas. Humidity in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to reach 85 per cent.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Apple commits $100 billion more to US manufacturing

thumb-image

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's undergoing surgery for skin cancer

thumb-image

iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3: What to expect at Apple’s September 9 event

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi court rejects employee claim of Dh20,786 unpaid wages for lack of details

thumb-image

Watch: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser promises a family entertainer

 

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Sunday, some parts of the country received rainfall in the evening as the NCM issued an orange alert, warning the public to be on the lookout for rough weather conditions. Earlier in the day, an alert was issued for low visibility as fog descended upon the country.