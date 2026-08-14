UAE records 50.4°C on August 14, ten days before rise of Suhail star
Residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer
- PUBLISHED: Fri 14 Aug 2026, 6:38 PM
UAE recorded 50.4°C on August 14 at 2pm in Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region, the highest temperature of the day, less than one degree shy of the highest temperature this year. With less than ten days to go until the rise of the Suhail star, UAE residents are awaiting the end of harshest phase of summer.
Culturally, the rise of the star, expected on August 24 this year, signals a transition to cooler temperatures, but UAE experts have warned that the weather will not become cold at once. While temperatures would gradually lower, increased humidity could make for uncomfortable conditions,
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Residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
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Soaring temperatures; how to protect yourself
On August 5, UAE temperatures reached a high of 51.2°C, the highest so far in 2026, at Al Dhafra's Bada Dafas at 12.45pm UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Temperatures in UAE hit 50°C for the first time this year on August 1 at Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh.
As temperatures soar, some simple tips will help residents stay safe during the summer:
Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty
Limit exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest hours of the day
Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing
Reduce the intensity and duration of physical activity in hot weather
Check your vehicle regularly during the summer, including tyre pressure
Initiatives to help workers
Mid-day work ban: Work under direct sunlight and in open areas is banned from 12.30pm to 3pm daily between June 15 and September 15. Some essential workers are exempt, but employers must provide shade, cooling equipment, drinking water and first-aid facilities.
Relief for delivery workers: Delivery on foot is banned during the mid-day work ban hours. In addition, riders in the UAE cannot be forced to work during that time, if they do not wish to do so. Riders must not be assigned more than three delivery orders, and the total delivery time should not exceed 60 minutes.
Health kits, screenings: In Dubai, 8,350 workers got free on-site health screenings at their workplaces, carried out with the support of around 28 specialised healthcare professionals. Dubai delivery riders will also receive 5,000 health kits; the kits include medical and protective supplies, as well as a hand fan and cooling towel to help riders cope with high temperatures.
Al Freej Fridge campaign: The third edition of the popular campaign is underway, where volunteers distribute cold water, juice, and frozen treats to outdoor workers across Dubai. This year, the goal is to distribute 2 million of these supplies.
AC-equipped rest stations: Across UAE, more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with basic amenities will be present. Workers who are delivering necessary supplies can access the nearest rest station when needed, which they can locate using interactive maps available via apps installed on their devices.