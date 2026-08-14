UAE records 50.4°C on August 14, ten days before rise of Suhail star

UAE recorded 50.4°C on August 14 at 2pm in Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region, the highest temperature of the day, less than one degree shy of the highest temperature this year. With less than ten days to go until the rise of the Suhail star, UAE residents are awaiting the end of harshest phase of summer.

Culturally, the rise of the star, expected on August 24 this year, signals a transition to cooler temperatures, but UAE experts have warned that the weather will not become cold at once. While temperatures would gradually lower, increased humidity could make for uncomfortable conditions,

Residents may still experience a strong sensation of heat, even when thermometer readings are lower than they were during the height of summer, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.

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Soaring temperatures; how to protect yourself

On August 5, UAE temperatures reached a high of 51.2°C, the highest so far in 2026, at Al Dhafra's Bada Dafas at 12.45pm UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Temperatures in UAE hit 50°C for the first time this year on August 1 at Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh.

As temperatures soar, some simple tips will help residents stay safe during the summer:

Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty

Limit exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest hours of the day

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing

Reduce the intensity and duration of physical activity in hot weather

Check your vehicle regularly during the summer, including tyre pressure

Initiatives to help workers