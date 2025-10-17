UAE to get rains, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

Residents can expect more rainfall from Tuesday as the region continues to navigate the period of unsettled weather between summer and winter.

Recently, the country has been experiencing a noticeable change in weather with heavy to moderate rainfall, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures sweeping across several emirates, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, prompting some to plan celebrations like the upcoming Indian festival of Diwali around the showers.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) attributed the shift to a surface low-pressure system interacting with an upper-air trough, which has increased cloud cover and created atmospheric instability.

“Next week, on the October 21 and beyond, cloud cover is expected to bring some rainfall to the eastern and southern parts of the UAE. Clouds will form over scattered areas. About a week ago, a low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea began affecting our region, while upper layers of the atmosphere also saw an extension of this low-pressure area,” explained NCM meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib during an interview with Khaleej Times. “This brings high humidity and clouds, especially in the mornings, and sometimes leads to heavy rainfall in the mountains and southeastern areas.”

Erratic weather during transition period

The UAE, accustomed to sudden weather changes, especially during seasonal transitions, also experienced a noticeable drop in temperatures — a welcome respite for residents after a stretch of intense heat.

On Sunday, the mercury peaked at 39.3°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, while mountain areas in Ras Al Khaimah saw lows of 18.1°C.

Habib noted that the convective clouds have been spreading across the UAE, including Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi. “Depending on intensity, rainfall can vary, and occasionally these clouds even produce hail. This is normal for this transitional period,” he said.

Last week, Dubai’s Expo area experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, while other parts of the country saw varying showers. “We continue to monitor the skies. Cloud formation will likely occur in scattered areas next week, particularly in eastern and southern regions,” said Habib.

The meteorologist also pointed to residual effects from a tropical storm in the Arabian Sea, combined with northwesterly and easterly winds, as contributing to the current instability.

“Winter officially begins on December 21, but we are already seeing unstable weather patterns. Daytime clouds increase, while night time temperatures remain moderate in temperature. This happens due to a combination of atmospheric dynamics, humidity, and heat transfer.

“We also continue cloud seeding whenever convective clouds are present,” Habib added.