Rains trigger waterfalls in Khor Fakkan mountains as kids play in flowing waters

Some parts of the UAE witnessed rainfall on Sunday, June 14, offering residents a refreshing break from the intense summer heat.

In videos shared by Storm Centre, rain was seen sweeping across the Eastern Region, with Khor Fakkan’s mountainous areas witnessing natural waterfalls being triggered once again as the downpour revived flowing streams across the hills.

Watch the clip below:

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Elsewhere in the region, children were seen enjoying the weather and playing in flowing water at a separate waterfall spot near Sheikh Khalifa Street on the road leading towards Fujairah.

Watch the clip below:

The downpour along Sheikh Khalifa Street leading to Fujairah in the Eastern Region was so intense that car windshields were seen covered with raindrops, at times obscuring visibility for drivers.

Wadis were also seen overflowing due to the rains.

In another clip, rain bands were also seen moving across different parts of the country, with clouds appearing to “travel” as droplets spread over various areas.

Rains in the UAE — particularly in Fujairah and eastern part of the country — are not unusual during summer due to the country's typical experience of low monsoon pressure from India.

However, the country also experiences more intense and disruptive weather episodes from time to time.

One of the heaviest rainfall events of the season was recorded on March 25, when storms transformed typically clear skies into dense cloud cover and heavy downpours, flooding streets and slowing traffic across multiple emirates.

Al Tawiyen recorded the highest rainfall at 47.9mm, followed by Al Marjan with 39.7mm. Khor Fakkan received 33.3mm, while Khatam Al Shaklah saw 31.6mm, and Khor Fakkan Port recorded 28.3mm of rainfall.

The storms caused damage in some areas, with trees uprooted and falling onto cars, particularly in Ajman. Residents came together to clear streets and maintain safety amid the sudden deluge. Emirates Airlines advised passengers to arrive at least two hours early as adverse weather continues in Dubai through March 26 and 27.