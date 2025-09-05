Video: Rains hit some parts of UAE as residents celebrate Prophet's Birthday

As the long weekend approaches, a welcome change has swept across parts of the UAE. On Friday, September 5, gentle rainfall was seen in parts of Ghashaba and Al-Fu'ah north of Al Ain, offering a respite from the intense heat.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, rainwater can be seen pooling gently on the roads, splashing up as cars pass by. The sky hangs low, draped in shades of grey.

There is no honking, no chatter — just the soft, rhythmic pitter-patter of raindrops filling the silence. A rare and beautiful moment, perfectly timed to mark the weekend. And for many, it is a symbolic blessing to commemorate the Prophet’s Birthday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

In another video, strong rains are seen obscuring the view through the car’s windshield.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange alerts for convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall.

The shift in weather isn’t limited to Al Ain. On Thursday, September 4, Dubai experienced heavy showers in several areas, including around Al Maktoum Airport. Footage shared by Storm Centre captured vehicles moving steadily along Emirates Road as rain poured down, reducing visibility and drenching the city in much-needed coolness.

These scattered showers come as part of a broader weather pattern affecting the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unstable weather conditions, particularly in the capital. Abu Dhabi is expected to see rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, and residents are advised to stay updated on the latest advisories.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on Thursday, NCM meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib explained: "We are experiencing low pressure in both the surface and upper layers over the western parts of the UAE. This system draws in water vapour from the Arabian Sea and the Oman Sea. When heated during the day, it creates strong upward motion (updrafts), leading to condensation and the formation of convective clouds, which eventually bring rainfall to scattered parts of the country."

Motorists and travellers across the UAE are urged to plan ahead, as sudden weather changes — including wind gusts, low visibility, and rain — may affect road conditions. Still, for many residents weary of the long summer, the showers offer not just relief, but a moment to pause, reflect, and enjoy the rare calm brought on by a rainy day in the desert.