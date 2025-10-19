Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause rockfall on road, drivers struggle to pass

Heavy rains in the UAE have caused rocks and debris to fall onto roads, creating dangerous driving conditions in Masafi, Fujairah. In a video shared by weather-related account Storm_ae, several vehicles could be seen steering cautiously past large boulders on the mountainous road.

UAE's Masafi area is experiencing rainfall on Sunday afternoon and the weather department issues a hazardous weather warning for the country’s east coast. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed, and stay alert while driving, especially in mountainous and hilly regions where landslides and falling rocks are more likely during periods of heavy rainfall.

Some videos also show mini waterfalls cascading down the rocky grey mountains, with residents enjoying the weather as the overflowing water forms streams along the roads. With the yellow and orange warnings from authorities, residents are advised to stay alert during outdoor activities and follow all guidance from authorities to ensure their safety amid hazardous conditions.

The National Meteorological Centre had warned that residents can expect more rain and strong winds in the coming days and into next week, as the region experiences unsettled weather during the transitional period between summer and winter. The weather bureau forecasts rain in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Monday and Tuesday.

The UAE, accustomed to sudden weather changes, especially during seasonal transitions, also experienced a noticeable drop in temperatures — a welcome respite for residents after a stretch of intense heat.

Starting October 21, clouds are expected to bring rain to the eastern and southern parts of the UAE, with scattered showers in some areas. About a week ago, a low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea began affecting the region. According to NCM, this system, along with upper atmospheric changes, increases humidity and cloud cover, especially in the mornings, and can sometimes cause heavy rain in the mountains and southeastern areas.

The NCM forecasts that humidity could reach 91 per cent in Sweihan, Al Ain, on Sunday, and rise to around 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next week.

However, temperatures will remain high despite erratic rains. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday was 38.3°C in Abu Qurayn (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm. Day-time temperatures are expected to hover around the high of 30s, hitting 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, although the Northern Emirates will remain cooler by a couple of degrees.