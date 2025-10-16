Watch: Rains cause flooding in Al Ain; authorities issue orange alert

Heavy rains hit Al Ain and its neighbouring regions on Thursday, flooding the roads and reducing visibility for motorists.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier said that the UAE was in for a rainy few days because of a low pressure system that formed over the country. Since then, parts of the country have been experiencing rain of varying amounts. In the desert and mountainous regions, the downpour has been particularly heavy, causing mini waterfalls and turning roads into streams.

The NCM on Thursday issued orange and yellow alerts in the eastern parts of the country as rains continued. Residents and visitors are warned to maintain caution, and to follow directions from authorities.

Videos on social media show the extent of the weather in Al Ain. Cars were making their way through rain-slick roads, windshield wipers going continuously.