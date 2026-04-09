Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE as showers expected until 11pm today

Residents in some parts of the UAE witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, April 9, after a day dominated by dusty and gloomy conditions.

The showers come after an earlier forecast predicted scattered rains over some areas, with the development of convective clouds.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow alerts in some areas of the UAE, warning residents to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities from 1.05pm until 11pm today.

Residents in Dubai's Al Quoz area and Sharjah's Muweilah reported showers.

Storm Centre also shared visuals from rains across the UAE. One video shows a motorist driving through light to moderate showers in Al Ain.

Another clip shows rains from Abu Dhabi's Wathba area.

One clip shows heavy rains lashing during the evening in Ajman.

Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned the public to exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, and adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded overall in the country today was 13ºC in Al Ain's Raknah region at 6.15am. The highest temperature recorded today was 36.2°C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafra region) at 3.30pm.