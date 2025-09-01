Hail, thunder, rains to hit UAE until Friday amid shifting weather patterns

As we enter the month of September and shift away from peak summer heat, residents in the UAE can expect some respite from soaring temperatures with showers expected in the coming few days, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) revealed on Monday, September 1.

The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of both surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, along with the advancement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving northward towards the Emirates.

This results in a moist air mass flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country, according to the NCM.

The weather phenomenon may lead to rising daytime temperatures in some areas and convective cloud formation over the eastern mountains. From Wednesday, September 3, to Friday, September 5, residents can expect rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, extending into some internal areas.

Convective clouds are expected to form, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities, with occasional lightning and thunder, as well as small hail, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to blow, moderate in speed, becoming fresh to strong at times with convective clouds, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

Meanwhile, the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman during these days.

The upcoming forecast is not the first of its kind. During the last month, the country was hit by sporadic rains, thunderstorms and even hail on some occasions. As August came to end ends, stunning waterfalls formed as rains fell in some parts of the country.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has also been witnessing heavy showers and hailstorms in some parts of the country. On Monday, the Civil Defence issued a warning in the Makkah region and asked residents and visitors to be cautious.

The Suhail star rose in UAE skies on Sunday, August 24, marking the transition toward cooler autumn weather in the Arabian Peninsula.

Known as the 'Star of Yemen', Suhail holds a significant place in Arab tradition. An Arab saying goes, "If Suhail rises, the night cools down."

Although temperatures won’t drop immediately, the rising of the star brings good news for residents eagerly awaiting winter, when they can enjoy outdoor activities in milder conditions.