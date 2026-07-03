Watch: Rains hit some parts of Fujairah, Khor Fakkan

Some parts of the UAE witnessed rainfall on Friday, July 3, offering residents a refreshing break from the intense summer heat.

In videos shared by Storm Centre, rain was seen sweeping across the east coast towards the mountains of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. The skies were blanketed with dark, overcast clouds, signalling that more showers could pour in the area.

In another video, showers are seen to be steadily intensifying, with heavier showers reducing visibIlity.

The latest rainfall comes just weeks after similar weather was recorded on June 14, when parts of the country also received rain. Videos shared by Storm Centre at the time showed showers sweeping across the Eastern Region, triggering waterfalls in Khor Fakkan’s mountainous areas.

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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also predicted that more rains would follow after the June 14 showers in the eastern region.

The chance of rain was forecasted to continue on Wednesday, June 24, with fair to partly cloudy conditions and a probability of convective clouds bringing rainfall eastward by afternoon. Humidity is expected by night and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation.

Rain in the UAE’s eastern region, particularly Fujairah and the surrounding mountainous areas, is not unusual during summer due to the country's typical experience of low monsoon pressure from India.

However, the country also experiences more intense and disruptive weather episodes from time to time.

One of the heaviest rainfall events of the season was recorded on March 25, when storms transformed typically clear skies into dense cloud cover and heavy downpours, flooding streets and slowing traffic across multiple emirates.

Al Tawiyen recorded the highest rainfall at 47.9mm, followed by Al Marjan with 39.7mm. Khor Fakkan received 33.3mm, while Khatam Al Shaklah saw 31.6mm, and Khor Fakkan Port recorded 28.3mm of rainfall.

The storms caused damage in some areas, with trees uprooted and falling onto cars, particularly in Ajman. Residents came together to clear streets and maintain safety amid the sudden deluge. Emirates Airlines advised passengers to arrive at least two hours early as adverse weather continues in Dubai through March 26 and 27.