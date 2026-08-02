Rains expected in UAE until August 6 amid surface low-pressure system from east

UAE residents can expect more rainfall over the country until August 6, as per predictions shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as an extension of surface low-pressure system from the east will affect weather conditions. In addition, the weather will be impacted by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

From August 2 to August 6, convective clouds are expected to form over some parts of the country, bringing a probablity of rains. During a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at the NCM, explained why the UAE might experience rains amid the sweltering summer heat. The ongoing El Niño wave, he said, might be the cause behind rainfall in the country.

A natural climate pattern that passes through the globe every two to seven years, lasting for nearly a year, El Niño causes the surface of the Pacific Ocean near the equator to become much warmer than usual, shifting warm water changes and global wind and rain paths.

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A video shared by Storm Centre showed heavy rains over cars windshields in Fujairah's Masafi on Sunday, August 2. Watch here:

Despite the expected showers, the country has witnessed a schorcing temperature of 50°C on August 1 at 2.30pm in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh.

How will the weather be like during the next four days?

Monday, August 3

UAE skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall by the afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow and freshen at times, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Tuesday, August 4

Partly cloudy skies in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward may extend over some internal areas, associated with rainfall.

There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. They may freshen at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Wednesday, August 5

Skies will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Thursday, August 6

Partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall by the afternoon.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.