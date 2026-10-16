Watch: Heavy rains hit Al Ain; some roads waterlogged as Abu Dhabi Police issue advisory

The weather department had earlier forecast rain across parts of the UAE today, issuing yellow and orange alerts for rain and thunder until 9pm

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 4:32 PM
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Parts of the UAE saw more rain on Friday, October 16, as dark clouds gathered over Al Ain and thunder rumbled across Malaqta, where rainfall brought waterlogging to some roads.

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed the skies turning grey over the Al Ain area as rain swept through. In some locations, water collected on roads, affecting driving conditions.

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With more rain expected amid changing weather conditions, Abu Dhabi Police issued an advisory urging motorists to follow road safety guidelines and exercise caution while driving.

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The showers follow a spell of unsettled weather across the country. On Thursday, October 15, parts of the UAE experienced heavy rain and hail, with videos posted online showing cars moving along wet roads and people picking up chunks of hail from highways in Sharjah.

Check out the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier forecast the possibility of rainfall in some parts of the UAE today.

It also issued yellow and orange alerts for thunder and rain, with the warning in effect until 9pm today.

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