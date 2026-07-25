Watch: Rainfall in parts of Sharjah amid peak UAE summer heat

Currently, UAE is in the hottest and driest period of the year, known as 'Jamrat Al Qayth'; it began on July 3, and will continue until August 10

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 25 Jul 2026, 7:19 PM
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Some Sharjah areas got a respite from the peak UAE heat, as rain pattered down, giving residents much-needed relief. In Al Dhaid and Sohailah, winds blew with might and UAE-based Storm Centre shared videos of the rain pouring down, as of around 4pm.

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UAE is a country where rarities occur — and this extends to nature too. Summer rain is frequently seen in the country, although the arid climate of the region is not apt for frequent precipitation.

Currently, UAE is in the hottest and driest period of the year, known as 'Jamrat Al Qayth' (the peak of the summer heat).

As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, it began on July 3, and will continue until August 10, marking the most intense phase of summer across the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

During this period, daytime temperatures in coastal areas typically range between 41°C and 43°C, while temperatures in inland and desert regions often exceed 45°C and 46°C.

The 40-day period is historically associated with the region's most severe heat conditions and driest weather.

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