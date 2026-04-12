Rain hits Abu Dhabi as clouds intensify in Dubai; yellow alert issued

Dense cloud cover blanketed Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning as residents in some areas experienced moderate rainfall, with heavier showers expected later in the day. Dubai saw light rain earlier in the day and has since shifted to overcast, gloomy conditions.

According to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, convective cloud formation is likely to bring intermittent rainfall, ranging from light to moderate, with occasional heavy downpours. A yellow weather warning has been issued, urging residents to remain cautious.

Rain-bearing clouds have entered the southwestern parts of the UAE and are moving in a northeasterly direction. These systems are expected to reach Gulf coastal areas around midday, with rainfall intensity potentially stronger than initially forecast.

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The unstable weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system, supported by an upper air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for cloud development and precipitation. Late March saw what many described as “unprecedented” rainfall across the UAE, triggering flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting daily life in several emirates.

Across the UAE, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with scattered rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and becoming strong with cloud activity, which may lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility in some areas.

The Ministry of Interior has urged residents to follow safety measures during rainy conditions, including avoiding unnecessary travel and driving only if essential. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution, remain alert, and ensure the safety of all road users. Drivers should also use low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather updates through authorised channels, follow instructions issued by relevant authorities, and avoid spreading rumours. The National Center of Meteorology has reiterated the importance of relying only on official reports and guidance during unstable weather conditions.