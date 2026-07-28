Watch: Rain, hail seen in some parts of UAE amid summer

The world is currently facing the El Niño climate phenomenon; while it does not directly cause weather disruption in the UAE, it can have an influence

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Jul 2026, 3:29 PM
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Amid UAE summer heat, rainfall has been seen in some parts of the country. Earlier, the country's National Centre of Meteorology had predicted the formation of convective clouds towards the east and internal areas.

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UAE-based account Storm Centre shared a video of hailstones falling in Fujairah's Murbad, a town located near Masafi and the Hajar mountains. Watch the video here:

Storm Centre also shared a video of rain in Masafi. Located on the edge of the majestic Hajar mountains, the small town of Masafi is best known for its natural mineral water.

Rainfall was also seen in Al Watan Street, in the country's eastern region. Watch the video here:

Precautions for hail

NCM issued precautions to follow in case of hail:

  • Follow weather forecasts via official channels

  • Comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities

  • Follow up on official NCM reports, avoid spreading rumours

El Nino phenomenon

The world is currently facing the El Niño climate phenomenon, which occurs when waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become warmer than average.

This process can affect multiple regions. In the UAE, weather experts cautioned that while El Niño does not directly cause weather disruption, it can have an influence.

El Niño does not guarantee increased rainfall in the UAE; however, in some cases, it can lead to enhanced rainfall in certain seasons, while in others it may result in drier conditions and increased variability.

As earlier reported by Khaleej Times journalist Nandini Sircar, Ahmed Habib, a meteorologist at National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said the phenomenon may become more influential over the UAE during autumn.

As the season changes, residents could notice more moisture in the atmosphere.

“In the UAE, this will increase the chances of rainfall.”

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