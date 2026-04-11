Watch: Rain hits parts of UAE as yellow alert in place till April 13

UAE residents are once again soaking in the rain, as the country's National Centre of Meteorology predicted unstable conditions starting April 9. While March saw heavy rainfall in different parts, April is expected to bring lighter to moderate showers.

However, there will be occasional bursts of more intense rainfall in some regions, NCM said. UAE-based account Storm Centre shared videos as the rain transformed desert areas and roads alike, with the unique power that rain holds of bringing joy to all ages and across all populations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Watch the videos, by Storm Centre in Dhafra and south of Al Ain, here:

UAE's NCM has issued a yellow alert for convective cloud formation, associated with rain, until April 13. The met department warned of a reduction in horizontal visibility during rainfall from Friday until Monday.

Low-pressure system

As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, the rain is a result of multiple weather systems at different atmospheric levels influencing the country. Clouds are likely to develop over Saudi Arabia before gradually moving towards the UAE, said Dr Ahmed Habib, a veteran meteorologist at the NCM.

"A low-pressure system extending from the Arabian Sea into the lower atmosphere, combined with another in the upper layers moving in from the Middle East, will increase humidity and cloud formation," Dr Habib earlier told Khaleej Times.

Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah are all expected to receive light to moderate rainfall — but heavy spells will prevail at times, particularly over Al Dhafra and Al Ain.