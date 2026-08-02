UAE's peak summer heat to persist as Al Mirzam star rises, astronomy expert explains

The rise of the Al Mirzam star, traditionally marking the peak of summer heat, signals the beginning of a transitional weather period in the UAE, according to astronomy experts.

Also known as Sirius, the brightest star in the sky recently emerged over the eastern horizon, indicating the last phase of the intense summer heat, traditionally referred to as 'Jumr Al Qaith' (the embers of summer).

The UAE recorded a high of 50°C on Saturday, with the highest temperature logged in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2.30pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

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Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, explained that the rise of Al Mirzam is a significant astronomical event that has long guided the lives of people in the Arabian Peninsula.

“Al Mirzam is scientifically known as Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. After disappearing for about four weeks in late June, it now rises in the east roughly 40 to 50 minutes before sunrise,” Al Jarwan said.

A shift in weather patterns

While the star’s appearance is historically associated with the fiercest heat of the year, it also brings a shift in atmospheric conditions. Al Jarwan noted that the UAE will soon experience an influx of highly humid air masses.

“This humidity aids in the formation of ‘Al Ruwayyah’ clouds (local summer clouds), which are expected to increase in the coming period,” he said. “Following Al Mirzam, the dry conditions will gradually give way to high humidity.”

Traditional significance

For generations, the people of the UAE have relied on astronomical observations to navigate their daily lives, from agriculture to maritime activities.

Historically, the rise of Al Mirzam coincided with the prime season for pearl diving. Although this practice has largely faded, the star’s appearance remains crucial for farmers, as it aligns with the peak harvest of dates.

“Farmers have always linked the best date varieties and highest yields to the time of Al Mirzam," Al Jarwan explained. "There is a traditional saying that when Al Mirzam rises, the harvest baskets are filled to the brim with dates.”

The gradual cooling process

Despite the anticipation of cooler weather, Al Jarwan cautioned that the transition will not be immediate. He referenced a traditional Emirati saying from the late Farid bin Butti Al Muhairbi, who likened the end of the summer heat to turning off the fire under a cooking pot.

“Just as a pot remains hot for a while after the fire is extinguished, the heat lingers even as the Suhail star which follows Al Mirzam begins to rise. The intensity of the heat breaks, but the warmth remains,” Al Jarwan elaborated.

He clarified that true cooling in the region does not typically occur until November. However, the period from the rise of the Suhail star until November serves as a transitional phase marked by fluctuating temperatures.

Looking ahead, Al Jarwan shared an optimistic outlook for the upcoming season. "There are indicators, particularly related to El Niño, that suggest a promising and beneficial rainy season for the Arabian Peninsula this year," he concluded.