UAE: Orange alert as rains fall in desert; police issue warning for motorists

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) has issued orange and yellow alerts as rain hits interior parts of the country.

The department earlier said that convective clouds had formed, which led to rainfall in some desert areas.

The areas affected are shown in the map below.

Orange alerts are issued when unstable weather is expected, and the public is warned to stay vigilant and comply with authorities' directions.

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to motorists to remain cautious on the road, and to pay attention to the electronic signs that show changing speed limits.

Rains have been falling in the UAE even as temperatures stay high towards the end of summer. On Saturday, strong showers caused waterfalls and puddles to form among the rocks in the eastern parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, a red alert was issued for low visibility, as fog and mist descended upon some parts of the country.