Watch: Heavy rains, rising sea waters hit parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Even as Cyclone Shakthi in the Arabian Sea is downgraded to a tropical storm, its impact is felt on the east coast of the Emirates

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 5:19 PM

Heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday, October 5, even as Cyclone Shakthi in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman was downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the Gulf country's meteorological department.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts as the rains intensified. While the yellow alert means that the public should be cautious while heading outdoors, the orange alert is more serious. Residents and visitors in these areas should expect dangerous weather and should keep an eye out for instructions from authorities.

The generally unstable weather has resulted in rising sea waves in Khorfakkan, which is on the east coast of the UAE and on the Arabian Sea.

In the video below, rocks can be seen on slick seaside roads as the waters splashed onto the shore.

Meanwhile, Masafi, which is a little further in from the east coast, saw torrential rains today. The heavy downpour turned roads into streams, making driving a challenging task for cars.

In another video posted from a car, the impact of the heavy rains can be seen as the visibility reduces drastically.

Earlier, it was said that the low pressure system in the Arabian Sea would develop into a category 1 cyclone. Residents of Oman were warned of the possible effects of the storm.

However, on Sunday, the country's met department announced that the cyclone was downgraded to a tropical storm.