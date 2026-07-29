Watch: Orange alert issued as dust storms, heavy rain hit Dubai, other parts of UAE

Gusty winds kicked up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in many areas

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 5:08 PM UPDATED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 5:30 PM
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The UAE's met department has warned of unstable weather conditions on Wednesday, July 29, as many parts of the country witnessed rainfall, strong winds and blowing dust.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds were expected to develop over some eastern and western regions, extending to parts of the interior, between 1pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

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The cloud activity could bring rainfall, accompanied by fresh to strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h at times.

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UAE-based account Storm Center shared a video of heavy showers on Al Shuwaib Road, north of Al Ain.

Parts of Dubai witnessed rain as well on Wednesday evening.

The gusty winds are also expected to kick up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in affected areas.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving during dusty conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Residents are also encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories issued by the NCM.

The weather alert comes as convective cloud activity continues to affect parts of the UAE during the summer, bringing isolated showers and brief spells of strong winds.

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