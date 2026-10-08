UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day; humidity by night

The weather on Friday, October 9, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with some clouds appearing eastward by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are set to rise to a high of 39ºC, while dipping to lows of 30ºC across all the three emirates.