UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; temperatures to drop to 22ºC

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 6:59 PM

Updated: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 7:42 PM

The weather in the UAE on Thursday, October 9, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said that convective clouds may form towards the eastern parts of the country by afternoon. These clouds are usually associated with rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow with a speed of 10 to 35km/h.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and 37ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 27ºC, 24ºC and 29ºC respectively. In the interior parts of the country, the temperature will drop further to 22ºC.

The NCM has announced that a low pressure system will bring heavy rains and lower temperatures from Friday, October 10 to Tuesday, October 14. Winds are expected to pick up speeds, causing blowing dust and sand.