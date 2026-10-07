UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies as temperature reaches 43°C in Dubai

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general on Thursday, October 8, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds are set to appear towards the eastern parts of the country in the afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow, with a general speed of 10 km/hr to 20 km/hr, that may reach up to 30 km/hr.

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Temperatures are set to rise to 43°C in Abu Dhabi, 43°C in Dubai and 41°C in Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 29°C, 30°C and 28°C respectively.

Elsewhere, the mountainous regions will experience a minimum temperature of 21°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.