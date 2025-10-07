UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; temperature to reach 40ºC in Abu Dhabi

UAE residents are in for a partly cloudy and humid day tomorrow. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said that skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds — which are associated with rain — forming towards the east in the afternoon.

Meanwhile in the western parts of the country, it will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with the a probability of fog or mist descending on the region.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see high temperatures of 40ºC and 39ºC respectively, and lows of 26ºC and 28ºC. In Sharjah, temperatures will range between 26ºC and 39ºC.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow from the southeasterly to northwesterly directions, with a speed of 10km/h to 25km/h, going up to 35km/h. Waters are set to be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.