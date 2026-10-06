UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to rise

The weather on Wednesday, October 7, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are likely due to a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward by afternoon, along with an increase in temperatures.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 43ºC, 42ºC, and 43ºC, while dipping to lows of 30ºC, 31ºC, and 28ºC.

Humidity levels meanwhile will fluctuate between 15 to 80 per cent in Dubai, 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 15 to 80 per cent in Sharjah.