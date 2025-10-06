  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Highest temperature of 42ºC; humid conditions by night

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 5:04 PM

The weather on Tuesday, October 7, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, especially towards the westward region.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

On Monday, the UAE declared tropical storm 'Shakti', that whirled through the western Arabian Sea, to have no impact on the nation.

The tropical storm will gradually transform into a tropical depression and then into a low-pressure system, as it continues to move southeast at speeds ranging between 25 and 55 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile the sea on Tuesday will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21ºC in some parts of the UAE and reach a high of 42ºC. In Dubai, temperatures will hit a high of 38ºC and a low of 28ºC. Meanwhile in Sharjah, the mercury will rise to a high of 39ºC and dip to a low of 26ºC. In the Capital of Abu Dhabi on the other hand, temperatures will go up to 38ºC and go down to 26ºC.