UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, fog; temperature to reach 38°C in Dubai

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 6:12 PM
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The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general on Tuesday, October 6, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Clouds are set to appear towards the eastern parts of the country. By afternoon, that area might see convective clouds, which are typically associated with rainfall.

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Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will reach a high temperature of 38°C, and the lows will be 30°C, 29°C and 29°C respectively.

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It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Light to moderate northwesterly to southeasterly will blow at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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