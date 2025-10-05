UAE weather tomorrow: High of 35°C in Dubai; chances of fog in some areas

Temperatures in the UAE are set to further drop on Monday, October 6, as per forecasts shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The mercury may hit a high of 35°C and 37°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. The highest temperature is expected in Al Ain at 41°C, and the lowest in Sila at 23°C.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 42.1°C in Al Ain's Sweihan at 2pm, while the lowest was 17.7 °C in Al Ain's Raknah at 6.30am.

Overall, Monday skies will be fair to partly cloudy, and clouds are expected to appear Eastward by the afternoon.

Conditions will turn humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Humidity will range between 15% and 90%.

Winds will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly gusts, with a speed of 10kmph – 25kmph reaching 30kmph.

The sea will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.