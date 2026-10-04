UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures in Dubai to rise to 36ºC; humidity expected

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 4 Oct 2026, 4:35 PM
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The weather across UAE on Monday, October 5, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds set to appear eastward by afternoon, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 36ºC, 37ºC and 36ºC, while dipping to lows of 31ºC, 29ºC and 29ºC respectively.

Humidity levels in Dubai will range between 50 to 90 per cent and between 45 and 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

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