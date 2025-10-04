  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; temperatures to drop

Humidity levels will range between 15% in Al Quaa and 90% in Dubai and Sweihan

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 6:07 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Crown Prince grants Golden Visa to over 200 distinguished teachers

Dubai Crown Prince grants Golden Visa to over 200 distinguished teachers

Dubai Police warn of rise in fake ads of part-time jobs with high salaries

Dubai Police warn of rise in fake ads of part-time jobs with high salaries

Sharjah’s Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Arabic studies centre in Portugal

Sharjah’s Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Arabic studies centre in Portugal

UAE skies on Sunday, October 4, are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures in the country are gradually dropping as winter approaches. On Sunday, temperatures will range between 24°C and 40°C nationwide. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 37°C and 36°C, respectively.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Travel to Antalya: On the Lycian trail of history and sea

thumb-image

London court rules Djibouti illegally seized DP World port, $1 billion dispute drags on

thumb-image

Fleetwood’s Pathway Series returns to the UAE, opening doors for golf’s rising stars

thumb-image

UAE: Bangladeshi taxi driver wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

thumb-image

UAE strongly condemns deadly attack on Manchester synagogue

 

There will be a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, with weather conditions turning humid by night and Monday morning. Humidity levels will range between 15% in places like Al Quaa and 90% in Dubai and Sweihan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be rough during daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.