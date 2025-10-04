UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; temperatures to drop

UAE skies on Sunday, October 4, are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures in the country are gradually dropping as winter approaches. On Sunday, temperatures will range between 24°C and 40°C nationwide. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 37°C and 36°C, respectively.

There will be a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, with weather conditions turning humid by night and Monday morning. Humidity levels will range between 15% in places like Al Quaa and 90% in Dubai and Sweihan.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be rough during daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.