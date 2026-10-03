UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies; Sharjah temperatures to dip to 28°C

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming in the early hours

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 3 Oct 2026, 5:55 PM
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Sunday, October 5, will see generally fair skies, turning partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas by afternoon, according to the weather forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming in the early hours.

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Temperatures are expected to reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai and Sharjah. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 29°C in Abu Dhabi, 30°C in Dubai and 28°C in Sharjah.

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There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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