UAE weather tomorrow: Foggy conditions in some areas; high of 39ºC in Dubai

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies over the country on Saturday, October 4, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will range between 23ºC and 42ºC, with a high of 39ºC in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi.

Conditions will turn humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The UAE weather authority issued an alert on Friday regarding a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, saying that it will develop into a tropical storm over the next three days, while assuring the public that the country will not be affected as of now.