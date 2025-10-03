  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE weather tomorrow: Foggy conditions in some areas; high of 39ºC in Dubai

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, causing blowing dust

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 5:38 PM

Top Stories

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies over the country on Saturday, October 4, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will range between 23ºC and 42ºC, with a high of 39ºC in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'It's technology': How UAE genetics expert is biologically 28 years old, at 50

thumb-image

Solar freight terminal, 'green' track: How Etihad Rail maintains sustainability

thumb-image

Philippines: At least 60 dead in 6.9 magnitude quake, rescuers say

thumb-image

Gauff quells Lys challenge to reach China Open semifinals

thumb-image

GMU inaugurates the Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation

 

Conditions will turn humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The UAE weather authority issued an alert on Friday regarding a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, saying that it will develop into a tropical storm over the next three days, while assuring the public that the country will not be affected as of now.