UAE weather tomorrow: Humid night ahead; temperature to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The weather in the UAE is set to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, with a probability of fog or mist.

Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Residents will see lows of 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 22°C in Sharjah.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the northwesterly to southeasterly directions. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.