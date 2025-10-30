  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 30, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB clear.png30.3°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Humid night ahead; temperature to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, with a probability of fog or mist

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 11:24 PM

Top Stories

UAE condemns 'heinous attacks' in Sudan's Al Fashir, announces Dh367.25 million in relief efforts

UAE condemns 'heinous attacks' in Sudan's Al Fashir, announces Dh367.25 million in relief efforts

UAE-Pakistan flights: Low-cost airline begins 2 weekly flights between Dubai, Lahore

UAE-Pakistan flights: Low-cost airline begins 2 weekly flights between Dubai, Lahore

UAE: Marjan Island visitors could double as Wynn Resorts to transform RAK

UAE: Marjan Island visitors could double as Wynn Resorts to transform RAK

The weather in the UAE is set to be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, with a probability of fog or mist.

Recommended For You

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

UAQ free trade zone: A smart haven for investors

UAQ free trade zone: A smart haven for investors

After Pakistan controversy, Suryakumar faces big test in Australia T20s

After Pakistan controversy, Suryakumar faces big test in Australia T20s

Maravelle debuts as Dubai’s first ‘ultra-premium’ wellness retreat

Maravelle debuts as Dubai’s first ‘ultra-premium’ wellness retreat

UAE: Marjan Island visitors could double as Wynn Resorts to transform RAK

UAE: Marjan Island visitors could double as Wynn Resorts to transform RAK

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Residents will see lows of 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 22°C in Sharjah.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the northwesterly to southeasterly directions. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.