UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain as temperature drops to 24°C in Dubai

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday, October 30, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The probability of rainfall persists, partly because of El Nino's effect, as earlier explained by NCM experts. Convective clouds, which are associated with rain, may form towards the eastern parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach 36°C, 34°C and 35°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the emirates seeing lows of 25°C, 24°C and 25°C respectively.

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It will be humid by night and Saturday morning towards the west, with a chance of mist. Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeast to the northeast. These will generally move at speeds ranging between 10 km/hr and 40 km/hr, but may reach up to 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.