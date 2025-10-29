  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 29, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB clear.png31.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Fog predicted as temperatures drop to 19°C in the desert

Humidity levels will be high by night and Friday morning, reaching 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 7:44 PM

Top Stories

UAE sugar tax: Highly sweetened drinks to pay more, artificial sweeteners 0%

UAE sugar tax: Highly sweetened drinks to pay more, artificial sweeteners 0%

How this UAE bookstore became 'a part of' residents' lives for 50 years

How this UAE bookstore became 'a part of' residents' lives for 50 years

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

As we approach November, UAE residents are set to face more foggy and cloudy days. The skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, October 30, with the chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas — especially towards the northern part of the country.

Humidity levels will be high by night and Friday morning, reaching 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Recommended For You

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

NCEMA announces field exercise for emergency preparedness in Ras Al Khaimah

NCEMA announces field exercise for emergency preparedness in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai: Gold prices steady after a week of downward trend; 24K drops to Dh476

Dubai: Gold prices steady after a week of downward trend; 24K drops to Dh476

UAE Cabinet reforms Health Council, approves new sustainability guidelines

UAE Cabinet reforms Health Council, approves new sustainability guidelines

UAE’s first Green Licence explained: What it means for sustainable businesses

UAE’s first Green Licence explained: What it means for sustainable businesses

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 25°C and 33°C, while in Dubai they will range between 26°C and 34°C. In Sharjah, temperatures are set to drop to 23°C.

Some southern and internal parts of the country may even see temperatures drop to 19°C and 20°C.

Light to moderate southeasterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.