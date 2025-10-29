UAE weather tomorrow: Fog predicted as temperatures drop to 19°C in the desert

As we approach November, UAE residents are set to face more foggy and cloudy days. The skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, October 30, with the chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas — especially towards the northern part of the country.

Humidity levels will be high by night and Friday morning, reaching 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 25°C and 33°C, while in Dubai they will range between 26°C and 34°C. In Sharjah, temperatures are set to drop to 23°C.

Some southern and internal parts of the country may even see temperatures drop to 19°C and 20°C.

Light to moderate southeasterly-to-northwesterly winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.