UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall expected; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 40°C

The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 2 Oct 2026, 5:54 PM
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Light rainfall is possible on Saturday, October 3, according to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in eastward and southward parts of the country.

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Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai and Sharjah, with lows of 30°C in Dubai and 29°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow and become freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–20 kmph, reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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