UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 22ºC; humid conditions by night

The weather on Friday, October 3, is expected to be fair in general, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 41ºC in some areas of the UAE and dip to a low of 22ºC in other regions. Dubai will witness highs of 36ºC and lows of 28ºC. Sharjah on the other hand will see a rise in temperatures to 37ºC and a fall of 27ºC. The Capital city of Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, will see mercury reach to 37ºC and dip to 28ºC.