UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; humidity by night

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 35ºC and 37ºC respectively

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 4:48 PM
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The weather on Thursday, October 29, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation northward and eastward, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The formation is expected to extend over some internal areas, associated with rainfall.

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Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward, with a probability of mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 37ºC, 35ºC and 37ºC, while dipping to lows of 27ºC, 25ºC and 24ºC respectively.

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