  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB clear.png31.1°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies ahead; Dubai temperatures to dip to 23ºC

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southeasterly and occasionally freshening at speeds of 10–35kmph

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 7:05 PM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi: Motorists with 24 traffic points to lose probationary driving licence

Abu Dhabi: Motorists with 24 traffic points to lose probationary driving licence

Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets public school students, reviews progress of institution

Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets public school students, reviews progress of institution

As the UAE moves closer to winter, residents can expect a break from the summer heat, with temperatures in most parts of the country not exceeding 25ºC.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that temperatures in Dubai will dip to around 23°C on Wednesday (October 29), while Abu Dhabi is expected to see lows of 24°C — offering residents a much-needed break from the sweltering 40°C highs of recent months.

Recommended For You

Crescent Enterprises champions global collaboration and innovation in urban transformation 

Crescent Enterprises champions global collaboration and innovation in urban transformation 

Dubai’s transport projects lift property prices by up to 16%

Dubai’s transport projects lift property prices by up to 16%

Saudi executes man for murders, kidnapping, joining foreign terrorist group

Saudi executes man for murders, kidnapping, joining foreign terrorist group

Afghanistan urges 'understanding' as Pakistan truce talks enter third day

Afghanistan urges 'understanding' as Pakistan truce talks enter third day

UAE free zones: The global investor’s gateway to growth

UAE free zones: The global investor’s gateway to growth

 

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming eastward by afternoon, potentially becoming convective.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southeasterly and occasionally freshening at speeds of 10–35kmph.

Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.