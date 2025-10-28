UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies ahead; Dubai temperatures to dip to 23ºC

As the UAE moves closer to winter, residents can expect a break from the summer heat, with temperatures in most parts of the country not exceeding 25ºC.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that temperatures in Dubai will dip to around 23°C on Wednesday (October 29), while Abu Dhabi is expected to see lows of 24°C — offering residents a much-needed break from the sweltering 40°C highs of recent months.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds forming eastward by afternoon, potentially becoming convective.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southeasterly and occasionally freshening at speeds of 10–35kmph.

Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.