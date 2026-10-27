UAE weather tomorrow: Rain may fall; humid night ahead with chance of fog

Rainy weather is set to continue in the UAE on Wednesday, October 28, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting convective clouds — which are typically associated with rainfall — forming over northern and eastern parts of the country.

Otherwise, the skies will generally be fair to partly cloudy. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward, with a chance of fog or mist.

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi, and 36°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 26°C, 27°C and 24°C respectively.

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Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions. These may become strong as times, reaching a speed of 50 km/hr and causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.