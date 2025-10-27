UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; Abu Dhabi temperature to dip to 24ºC

With winter in the UAE fast approaching, residents can look forward to cooler, more pleasant weather in the days ahead.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (October 28) are expected to drop to around 24°C, while Dubai will see lows of 26°C — a welcome change from the scorching 40°C summer highs.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a chance of rainfall over eastern and southern areas due to convective cloud formation.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

While humidity is expected, November will bring even milder days, with maximum temperatures staying below 30ºC. By December, nighttime temperatures are expected to dip to a cool 15ºC, marking the start of winter, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy earlier noted.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing northeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10–20kmph, occasionally reaching 35 kmph. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.