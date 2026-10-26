UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rains; winds to cause blowing dust

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general on Tuesday, October 27. There is a chance of rainfall towards the northern and eastern parts of the country as convective clouds are expected to form over these areas.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Temperatures are set to reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi, and 35°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 26°C, 27°C and 24°C respectively.

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Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeast to the northwest. These might pick up speed — reaching up to 50 km/hr — and cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.