UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures in Dubai to drop to 26ºC

UAE residents on Monday (October 26) can expect rain in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective cloud formation over some eastern areas — which may be associated with rainfall.

While the country is experiencing slightly cooler weather now that winter is just around the corner, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures in Dubai will reach up to 34ºC, but will go as low as 26ºC. Meanwhile, mercury in Abu Dhabi can hit up to 33ºC and will drop to up to 24ºC.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds are expecting blow across the country. Gusts will be freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 kmph, reaching up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.