UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Abu Dhabi, Dubai temperatures to hit 36ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect rainfall in some areas of the country on Monday, October 26, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather on Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective cloud formation northward and eastward, associated with rainfall.

Conditions will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 40ºC in some areas, according to the met department's forecast. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of up to 36ºC on Monday.

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It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate and will get fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25kmph, reaching 50 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.