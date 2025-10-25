UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; fair, partly cloudy skies expected

UAE residents on Sunday (October 26) can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there is a probability of some convective clouds formation over some eastern areas, which may be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures will be high, with Dubai reaching up to 35ºC. Meanwhile, temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 33ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds are expected to blow. The gusts will be freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20kmph reaching up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.